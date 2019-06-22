Featured Stories

© 2019 Ami Vitale
Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer Ami Vitale has traveled to more than 100 countries, bearing witness not only to violence and conflict, but also to surreal beauty and the enduring power of the human spirit.
Throughout the years, Ami has lived in mud huts and war zones, contracted malaria, and donned a panda suit— keeping true to her belief in the importance of “living the story.” In 2009, after shooting a powerful story on the transport and release of one the world’s last white rhinos, Ami shifted her focus to today’s most compelling wildlife and environmental stories. She is a founding member of Ripple Effect Images and is on the Photojournalism Advisory Council for the Alexia Foundation Currently based in Montana, frequently gives workshops throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. She can be reached at ami@amivitale.com.
