Featured Stories

Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer Ami Vitale has traveled to more than 100 countries, bearing witness not only to violence and conflict, but also to surreal beauty and the enduring power of the human spirit.

Throughout the years, Ami has lived in mud huts and war zones, contracted malaria, and donned a panda suit— keeping true to her belief in the importance of “living the story.”  In 2009, after shooting a powerful story on the transport and release of one the world’s last white rhinos, Ami shifted her focus to today’s most compelling wildlife and environmental stories. She is a founding member of Ripple Effect Images and is on the Photojournalism Advisory Council for the Alexia Foundation Currently based in Montana, frequently gives workshops throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. She can be reached at ami@amivitale.com.

June 22, 2019

Aperture Australia

Aperture Australia is a photography conference that deserves a spot on your 2019 calendar. Held over the 22-23 June, 2019, Aperture Australia will celebrate the collective insight and advice from some of our industries finest legends of the lens. Even if you’re not a photographer, the images and stories from the speakers will blow you [ … ]

March 23, 2020

The Amazon Rainforest Workshop

Join THREE renowned photographers; Ami Vitale, Joe McNally and Tamara Lackey on the trip of a lifetime to Ecuador where you will experience the abundant wildlife of the Ecuadorian Amazon Rainforest and the culture of Quito, its historic capital. Ecuador has the highest level of biodiversity per square kilometer anywhere in the world and you [ … ]

August 26, 2019

Africa by Private Jet with National Geographic Expeditions

Discover the wonders of Africa with top National Geographic experts, visiting six countries and taking in a wide spectrum of wildlife, landscapes, and cultures. Encounter an array of legendary creatures in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park and get acquainted with Madagascar’s quirky lemurs. In South Africa, pay a poignant visit to Robben Island and venture to [ … ]

September 19, 2019

Xposure International Photography Festival, Dubai

Xposure is a non-profit educational & photography platform that combines a range of photography events including; Exhibitions, Workshops, Seminars, Presentations, Competitions, Photo Walks, a photographic product Trade Show. The trade show hosts leading photographic brands who showcase the latest cameras, accessories, and equipment to the public, and photographers from enthusiasts to professional, trade associations and [ … ]

Ami Vitale Fundraiser for Ol Pejeta

Rwanda

The World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino

My Africa: A Virtual Reality Experience

The Amazon Rainforest Workshop

I am thrilled to be offering The Amazon Rainforest Workshop, a trip and workshop of a lifetime with my two great friends and fellow Nikon Ambassadors, Joe McNally and Tamara Lackey. As your photographic leaders, we will be guiding you through the Ecuadorian Amazon Rainforest and the cultural historical capital of Quito. Ecuador has the [ … ]

Win a Trip With Ami Vitale to Kenya!

I am thrilled to announce that I’m launching a chance to WIN a guided trip with me to Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy. You’ll have the opportunity to meet Fatu and Najin, the last two northern white rhinos in the world, and the incredible people who care for them. You will also get a brand new Nikon Z [ … ]

National Geographic Storytellers Seminar

The National Geographic Storytellers Summit is a multi-day celebration of story, featuring the photographers, filmmakers, journalists, and data visualizers who witness the major events of our time, illuminate critical issues, and inspire action. Photographer and National Geographic Explorer Ami Vitale delivered the talk, “How to Photograph Hope.” Ami has covered conflict, violence, and heartbreak—like photographing [ … ]

Botswana Photographic Safari with Ami Vitale

Ami Vitale will be leading a 9-day photographic safari through two of Botswana’s most wildlife rich regions. The safari will take place Oct. 9-Oct. 17. This safari will travel through Botswana’s Chobe National Park and the remarkable Okavango Delta, where guests can make use of Ami’s extensive knowledge as well as specially adapted safari vehicles and on-site [ … ]

